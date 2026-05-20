Priyadarshan is now aiming to score his first-ever double century with the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The pace has slowed down as it has completed over a month in theatres. But the upcoming days would be crucial as Akshay Kumar also has the chance to enter the 200 crore club for the first time in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 33 report!

How much has Bhooth Bangla earned in India in 33 days?

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 90 lakh on day 33. It witnessed a slight improvement of 28.57% compared to 70 lakh earned on the fifth Monday. The cumulative total in India reaches 186.91 crore net.

Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav starrer is now chasing the 200 crore club. It needs an additional 13.09 crore in the kitty to achieve the milestone. Tomorrow, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 will join the box office battle in the Hindi belt, followed by Ananya Panday’s Chand Mera Dil on May 22, 2026. This may lead to a further reduction in screen count. Only time will tell how well Bhooth Bangla holds its fort and whether it can cover the margin.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Day 29 – 75 lakh

Day 30 – 1.40 crore

Day 31 – 1.90 crore

Day 32 – 70 lakh

Day 33 – 90 lakh

Total – 186.91 crore

Can Akshay Kumar score his first 200 crore film at the post-COVID box office?

Two of Akshay Kumar films wrapped up their lifetime in the 190 crore+ range. First was Sooryavanshi, which earned 195.04 crore. His 2025 release, Housefull 5, also fell short by a few crores as it concluded its lifetime at 198.41 crore.

The daily collection have dropped below one crore, which makes the target difficult. But with a steady hold, Bhooth Bangla still has the opportunity to enter the 200 crore club. The sixth weekend would determine whether attaining the feat would be possible.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore Bhooth Bangla: 186.91 crore (33 days) OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore Jolly LLB 3: 65.61 crore Ram Setu: 64 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 33 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 186.91 crore

ROI: 66.91 crore

ROI%: 55.75%

India gross: 220.55 crore

Verdict: Plus

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