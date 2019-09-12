Parth Samthaan Can’t Contain His Excitement To Meet ‘Dream Girl Pooja’ AKA Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain us with his upcoming film Dream Girl. In the film, the actor enacts as a woman named Pooja and talks to strangers on the phone, especially men. These men fall in love with Pooja and want to meet her in person. Just like them, Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Anurag aka Parth Samthaan is eager to meet Pooja.

Parth took to his Instagram page to share a video in which is talking to Pooja on the phone and sharing his excitement to meet her. However, Pooja tells him that she can meet him but only on September 13. It’s the release date of Dream Girl. The actor captioned the video, “Can’t wait to see you pooja……. #TeraKoTeri #DreamGirl…..😊😊😊 @writerraj”.

Watch the video below:

Well, everyone is really curious about this Dream Girl Pooja and we just have to wait for a few hours more.

Coming to Parth Samthaan, he is playing the lead role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Erica Fernandes (Prerna). It has been a year since the show is being aired on TV.

Talking about Dream Girl, along with Ayushmann Khurrana the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz and Annu Kapoor.

Are you planning to watch Dream Girl this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!