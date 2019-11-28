Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal Shares A Dreamy Picture While Experiencing Snow Fall For The 1st Time

Nation’s current heartthrob Vicky Kaushal is right now in between the shooting of Saradar Udham Singh. The actor whose Instagram handle is a happening place to be, took the social site to share his happiness on experiencing the very first snowfall of his life and you cannot miss it.

Vicky took to Instagram to post a picture with his back to the camera. Supporting it was a caption that read, “Witnessed snowfall for the very first time in my life! #OnSet #SardarUdham.”

The picture with his back towards the camera had him dressed as Sardar Udham Singh while there is a dash of snowflakes on his jacket. The backdrop is that of a patch with tall green trees making the picture look dreamlike.

Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar and is being shot in London right now. Talking about how this is a dream come true for him to work with Sircar in an interview with IANS, Vick said, “It’s a dream come true for me to be working with Shoojit Sircar because it’s a very different process of acting and making a film when you are working with him. This story and character really appealed to me and the way that Shoojit da wanted to present ‘Uddham Singh’… revolutionary to the audience. That really appealed to me. The take on it is really fresh and I am looking forward to it,”

Vicky will be seen portraying the revolutionary Indian freedom fighter Udham Singh and is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

