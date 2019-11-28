Radhika Apte Raises The Oomph Factor With Her Chic Look At The Emmy’s Closing Ceremony

Radhika Apte knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes. And her latest pictures from the closing ceremony of the Emmy Awards will surely make you fall in love with her simple yet classy look!

She is the first Bollywood actress to be nominated for the prestigious award ceremony for her performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Lust Stories under the Best Actress category. After her last outings in Andhadhun and Padman won big at National awards, Radhika has definitely added another feature to her cap with the Emmy nomination.

Speaking about her outfit for the closing ceremony of the Emmy’s, Radhika donned a grand Golden classy gown, with minimal makeup. To add some oomph to the look, Radhika wore a striking mauve lip color and opted for a glowy and dewy base with her hair neatly in a slicked-back bun to keep simple and classy.

Hailed as the biggest ‘Indie Star‘ Radhika Apte who is known to make brave choices when it comes to films, also knows how to make the edgiest and unique fashion choices when it comes to dressing up for events and her pictures from the awards function is a testimony for the same.

Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles. With everything on a roll, we are totally rooting for Radhika to shine at the Emmys!

