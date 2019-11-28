“Not Just About Looks, Actors Also Have To Be Performers, Happy Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is A Star”: Prosenjit Chatterjee

Winds of change are blowing through the Indian film industry, where content is now emerging as the king and being good-looking alone is no longer just enough to make it big in cinema anymore, feels Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee.

“Content is slowly becoming the main area of appreciation. Those films are even doing well on box office. I feel happy that Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) is a star…It is not just about looks, they also have to be performers,” Prosenjit said during an interaction on the sidelines of the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

Commenting about the evolving techniques of filmmaking and how he as an actor adapts to technology, Prosenjit said: “Technology is a very important part of cinema. As a good actor, I think you need to know camera, dubbing etc. I used to sit on the editing table to see where I may have gone wrong because, after editing, only the good parts go on screen.”

Prosenjit, who has worked in more than 300 films, said that there was a time when he had 22 releases in one year in the 1990s.

“It was difficult. I used to do several shifts a day. But those were hardcore mainstream cinema days. In the last few years, I have became more disciplined as an actor. I am doing three to four films a year now,” he said.

“There used to be times when I used to be bothered about box office, director, producer, the actress… If those ticks were marked, I used to say ‘yes’ to a film. Later on, my focus absolutely changed. Now if a character stays with me for two to three nights, I say ‘yes’ to the film,” Prosenjit said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!