WOW! Tiger Shroff Buys A Plush 8-Room Flat In Khar

Tiger Shroff is still riding high on the success of War and why not the film crashed almost all the businesses of this year at the box office. War is one of the highest-grossing films of this year and has taken Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan’s career to the next level.

Going by the news reports, Tiger has bought a new plush 8 bedroom flat for himself in Rustomjee, Khar as reported by Spotboye. Earlier, a source close to Mumbai Mirror had spilled some beans on the same and told that Tiger’s mother is closely monitoring the flat and it’s interiors and is keeping a check on everything. They will be moving in April 2020 to their new flat. A source had told the tabloid, “There are spaces assigned for his workouts, dance practice and official meetings. Shopping for it is on in full swing.” Sussanne Khan, Hrithik’s ex-wife who also happens to be an interior designer is taking care of the interiors.

On the work front, Tiger is currently shooting in Serbia for Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Recently he shared the pictures from Baaghi 3 sets, where he got minor cuts while doing the stunts and wrote, “First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield..and hopefully last🙈doesn’t look or feel like much until I take a shower🙉🔥”.

Well, we can’t wait for the Shroff’s to shift to their new flat and share pictures for the same!

