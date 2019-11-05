Baaghi 3: Vijay Varma Joins Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor’s Actioner

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to reunite for the third installment of their hit franchise Baaghi titled Baaghi 3. The recent update on the film is that Gully Boy fame actor Vijay Varma has been roped in to play a pivotal part in the action drama.

There were speculations that the actor was approached recently but now Vijay himself has confirmed the news while speaking to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror. Talking about the film, Vijay called it the most colourful script and the most fascinating character. Vijay will be leaving for Serbia on November 8 with the complete cast.

Vijay said, “My character appears in a foreign land and helps Tiger out of a sticky situation. I’ve already shot with Tiger and Shraddha in Mumbai.”

Talking about his schedule and how he will get some health tips from Tiger. He said, “We’ll be there for over a month. Many kids in my family are excited about the film, as they are all Tiger’s fans. He’s in incredible shape and I’m looking forward to getting some fitness mantras from him.”

Coming on Baaghi 3, the film is a sequel to the already hit franchise Baaghi. While Shraddha has returned in the third installment after the first, the second starred Disha Patani. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist.

Recently team Baaghi 3 will be heading Serbia to shoot a special action sequence. The film has become the first Hindi film to be shot in Serbia. The makers have promised a high action drama that is never seen before and the fans are super excited. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is set for a release on March 6, 2020.

