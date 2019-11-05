Shahid Kapoor & Vishal Bhardwaj To Reunite For Maha Kaminey? Read More

Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his massive hit Kabir Singh and has another project announced which is the remake of the south film Jersey. Meanwhile, if speculations over the internet are to be believed that Shahid might reunite with his favourite Vishal Bhardwaj for a sequel of Kaminey titled Maha Kaminey.

The 2009 release Kaminey has to be one of Shahid’s best films and acting performances. The critically acclaimed drama starred Shahid in double role and the actor won many hearts with his caliber.

If the reports in the E Times are to be believed Shahid might come together with Vishal Bhardwaj for Maha Kaminey post Jersey. Reportedly Vishal has an idea for the sequel and has registered the title Maha Kaminey with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association.

Shahid is right now bust with the prep for his next Jersey. Recently in an interview with IANS, talking about the film Shahid said, “It took me some time to decide what to do next after ‘Kabir Singh‘. But the minute I saw ‘Jersey’, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderfully inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply.”

The remake of the hit south film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who was also the in charge of the original. To be produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the makers are rooting for an August 2020 release.

