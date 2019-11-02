Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor’s Comment On Virat Kohli’s Cover Drive Picture Is Proof That Shahid Is Acing His Cricket Skills!

After an enthralling performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is all set to return with yet another south film remake. Shahid will now be seen in South star Nani’s Telugu film Jersey’s remake. While Shahid will be essaying the role of a cricketer in the film, we recently saw him prep in the cricketer jersey! But what has caught our attention is Shahid’s comment on Virat Kohli’s recent post about a therapeutic cover drive.

Virat Kohli has posted a picture from one of his games. Kohli can be seen hitting a shot with full power. Virat captioned the image as, “A good cover drive is therapeutic.” Shahid retweeted Virat’s post and wrote, “Am feeling it.”

This post by Shahid got all his fans excited. A flood of comments were showered on the actor’s post. One user wrote, “Work hard and give good justice to Jersey Remake.” While another user wrote, “You are going to kill it.” Many fans even asked Shahid to work on a biopic based on Virat Kohli.

Work hard and give good justice to Jersey Remake. — Ro (@HitmanRS45) November 1, 2019

Can’t wait to see you kill it on the ground too, Shahid! — ∞ Shahid Kapoor's BAE ∞ (@rashi_giria) November 1, 2019

You will kill it for sure — Arun valmiki (@enoarun) November 1, 2019

You are going to kill it 🤘🤙 — VINAYAK SAWANT (@Vinayaksawan) November 2, 2019

Kohli sir ki biopic mei ya toh aap ya phir Rajkumar rao 😻 — गुRuजी {मीम वाले}(7युग से)🇮🇳🌈 (@TweetsOfGuruji) November 1, 2019

Shahid earlier said that after Kabir Singh, he chose to do Jersey because he felt deeply connected with the story. “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey. I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and a personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” Shahid said in a statement. The shoot of the film will start by the end of this month in Chandigarh.

The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original Telugu film. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

