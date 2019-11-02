Bigg Boss 13 wild card Tehseen Poonawalla a Gandhi-Vadra kin

Bigg Boss 13’s wild card entry Tehseen Poonawalla became the highest-paid contestant on the Salman Khan hosted reality show beating Rashami Desai. Ever since fans have been eager to know who the guy is and how is he connected to the NCP and its former president Rahul Gandhi.

While Tehseen may not be a star, he certainly does have some high-profile connections. He is married to Monica Vadera, who is a cousin of Robert Vadra, who is Priyanka Gandhi’s husband. Which means, Tehseen, by relation, is ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law.

While Bigg Boss has its own unwritten rulebook of politics, which remains restricted to what goes on inside the house, Tehseen’s political ties have nonetheless put him in the spotlight.

The 38-year-old is also an entrepreneur and a columnist and a political analyst. Well but that’s not all! Tahseen is also into civil rights activism and social media too, and will look to capitalize on his cyber popularity if he hopes to stand a serious chance in winning Bigg Boss 13. With 138k followers on Twitter, Tehseen is also a social media consultant.

His wife is a jewellery designer while younger brother Shehzad Poonawalla is a former secretary of Maharashtra Congress.

Tehseen and Shehzad Poonawalla hosted shows like Bhai Vs Bhai and Bhai 2 Rukh, and subsequently had a tiff that led to Tehseen ‘disowning’ his brother on Twitter.

