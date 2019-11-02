Rajkummar Rao On His Struggling Days: “People Would Either Not Call Me Or Make Me Wait”

Rajkummar Rao has today become the go-to option for filmmakers who are making content-driven films that are out of the conventional Bollywood zone. But not all was easy for Rajkummar Rao before he made it big in the industry and carved a niche for himself. And now, as the Stree actor has tasted success, he is quick to confess that people’s perception about you changes once you are successful.

While Rajkummar Rao’s latest release Made In China saw him essay the character of a typical Gujarati businessman, Raghu Mehta who from a failure becomes one of the countries most successful businessman, Rao says he too in real life can relate to the never give up attitude of Raghu.

Speaking to TOI, Rajkummar said, “Made In China revolves around Raghu’s journey, from being a nobody to trying to be somebody, and I could totally relate to it. Like me, he, too, doesn’t have a plan B and has a never-give-up attitude. Raghu has struggled a lot with people around him and his extended family is not in favor of him exploring another business idea because he has failed so many times. When I was struggling in Bollywood, I was also told by people to try other mediums. However, I was prepared to face the struggle. I knew that no one would launch me the moment I landed in Mumbai. For two years, people only considered me for character-driven parts. Sometimes, they would either not call me or make me wait, and eventually, they would turn around and tell me that they needed a conventional-looking actor with a great physique. However, I didn’t lose hope and had faith that someday, someone would look at me the way I am and cast me.”

He further said, “Dibakar Banerjee gave me that opportunity in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010). Success changes people’s perception of you and the way they look at you. People have cast aspersions on many actors because they didn’t look conventional. But these actors proved them wrong and the same people started praising them. This has happened with me as well. Initially, some people thought that I wasn’t cut out for lead roles, but today, they think differently. From then to now, it’s been an exciting ride. I am happy with my career graph, and the way cinema is shifting shapes and people are coming up with great ideas and stories, which are being lapped up by the audience. It’s a great sign for us.”

Meanwhile, Made In China featuring Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles released on the 25th of October 2019.

