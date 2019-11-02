HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan: From Vicky Kaushal To Ayushmann Khurrana – Celebs Pour Wishes

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 54 today, and fans all across the world are going gaga over their favourite superstar. Twitter is flooded with multiple hashtags like #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan, #KingKhan, #SRK54 amongst others and honestly, wasn’t it all expected? Now, joining these fans are our favourite celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Sonali Kulkarni.

Celebs all around too are taking to their Twitter to wish their favourite superstar too! Check out some of the wishes below:

Karan Johar: Karan Johar took to his Instagram and wrote a heartfelt post for his favourite along with a string of old cute pictures. Starting from calling SRK his bhai to calling him the best phase of his career and family, KJo’s note was truly heart-touching! “Thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones…thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know….” read a part of his note.

Check it out below:

Ayushmann Khurrana: Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk 🧡 Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I’d insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK

Farah Khan: Happiest birthday @iamsrk .. the best Kings wear their crown on the heart.. not the head .. n thats you

Vicky Kaushal: Happy Birthday!

Sophie Choudry: Happy bday to the King himself… Always so warm, witty, insightful & just frikkin awesome!! Love u @iamsrk .. Nothing compares to you! Wish you good health and happiness always, Inshallah! #kingkhan #happybirthdaysrk #srk #shahrukhkhan #fangirlforever

Vivek Oberoi: King of hearts! King of smiles! Many many happy returns to the badshah of bollywood @iamsrk ! Here’s a throwback picture! Thank you for always being there for me! A big fan always! Lots of love!

Guru Randhawa: Wishing sir @iamsrk a very happy birthday.

Sidharth Malhotra: Happy bday @iamsrk sir wish u a wonderful day and years till 106 and beyond :) you are and always will be the Epitome of romance and romantic heroes for all of us ! Thank u for everything #HappyBirthdaySRK

