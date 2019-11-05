Singer Hema Sardesai Backs Anu Malik Regarding #MeToo Allegations: “It Takes Two Hands To Clap”

Last year, when Anu Malik was called out during the #MeToo movement by Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit. After the accusations, he was ousted from Sony TV’s Indian Idol as the judge. However, the music composer is back as one of the judges for this season.

Anu’s re-entry as the judge has angered a lot of people. Singers Sona Mohapatra and Neha Bhasin earlier took to their social media pages to slam Sony TV for getting him back on the show. Singer Hema Sardesai, who lent her voice for songs like Chali Chali Phir Hawa Chali, Aawara Bhawren and Badal Pe Paon Hai has come out in Anu Malik’s support.

Hema Sardesai took to her Instagram page and defended Anu Malik and the #MeToo allegations levied on him. She wrote, “So many years ago when my struggle carried on in the industry I was the ONLY singer who had clearly stated publicly that I have refused to compromise my values for songs. Why were all others quiet then? And why have they been quiet for so many years? By sheer grace despite my strong principles, I was blessed with many blockbuster hit songs including those directed by Anu Malik. If one of the decent most Singers like me could have sung some of Anu Malik’s greatest songs, it proves there is a great Artiste in him who respected true talent and who respectfully gave me songs on merit alone.”

The singer further shared, “I ask some of the singers who are talking against him… why were you quiet for so many years? Are you’ll trying to say all the other Music directors who you’ll worked with were Gods?. like seriously? Also if for publicity sake you are throwing stones at him, it’s not acceptable. I ask those known singers who got most of his big songs why are you’ll quiet today when you shld be standing by him? I mean it takes two hands to clap rite? When one of the most RAREST DECENT MOST Singer of the industry says something on this.. the people concerned shld sit up and take heed pls..”

Check out the post below:



Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!