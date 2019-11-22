Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser: Mahesh Babu Sets Screens Ablaze With His Mass Avatar

The long wait among fans and cine-goers is finally over. The teaser of one of the most awaited releases has come to an end. One must say that the long wait was totally worth it. As finally, the makers of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu’s action drama have unveiled the teaser of Saaarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh took to his Twitter account to share the teaser among his fans and followers with a tweet that read: Here it is! #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser This Sankranti is going to be a memorable one…

Talking about the teaser, the 1-minute 26-second video is a complete mass entertainer. Be it Mahesh’s screen presence, dialogues or action sequences you would just love watching it again and again.

The trailer starts with Mahesh’s strong dialogue which is sure to give goosebumps, “We Don’t know who you are. We aren’t relatives either, But to protect you and your children we keep fighting day and night in all kinds of weather because you are our responsibility.”

Mahesh, in the film, plays Major Arya Krishna, who believes in fighting back strongly against injustice rather than staying mum.

One also gets to see glimpses of veteran actors Prakash Raj and Vijayashanti in the teaser.

Talking about the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru has actress Rashmika Mandanna as Mahesh Babu’s love interest. The mass entertainer is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi and it is been produced under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment PVT Ltd.

