Tiger Shroff has just delivered the biggest hit with War in his entire career till now. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles. The film shattered the box office with an incredible response and gained more than 300 crores. Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia and the film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

Recently, Krishna Shroff shared a poem written by Tiger Shroff when he was just 16 years old. Krishna showed the poetic side of Tiger which none of us were aware about. The poem is titled as ‘What do I want?’. Krishna shared it in her story Instagram and wrote, “Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely. A poem by @tigerjackieshroff when he was 16 years old.”

On the work front, after finishing shooting for Baaghi 3; Tiger will be seen in Rambo. Gully Boy fame Vijay Verma will be seen playing the character of an antagonist in Baaghi 3 and both shares a really good bond. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of “Baaghi” brings back Tiger in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

