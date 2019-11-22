Thalapathy 64: First Look Poster Of Thalapathy Vijay From The Action Thriller To Release On This Day?

Post the success of his last directional venture Kaithi, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is quite busy these days helming the much talked about film – Thalapathy Vijay. The film has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64.

Post completing the first schedule in Chennai, the Thalapathy 64 team is currently in Delhi for the film’s second schedule. The latest buzz is that the makers are planning to reveal the film’s title and Thalapathy Vijay’s first look from the film on New Year.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

Talking about Thalapathy 64, the film has Super Deluxe stars Vijay Sethupathi as an antagonist. The film also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Antony Varghese along others in pivotal roles. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been produced by Xavier Britto under XB Films Creators.

Music for the action thriller is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Thalapathy 64 is slated to release in April 2020.

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay’s last release Bigil, the film which released last month on occasion of Diwali garnered over 200 crores at the box office and is still having a great run in theatres. The sports action drama helmed by Atlee Kumar has Vijay in dual roles.

Bigil also stars Nayanthara, Jackie shroff, Yogi Babu, Vivek along with others in major roles.

