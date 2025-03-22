Malayalam box office has delivered another loss-making project at the box office, which probably got slaughtered in a triple clash on Valentine’s Day. Daveed, starring Antony Varghese, battled at the box office with Painkili and Bromance. While Bromance successfully recovered its budget, Painkili fell flat!

Helmed by Govind Vishnu, the action film has been rated 7 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A middle-aged bouncer named Ashiq Abu enters a fierce rivalry with Turkish boxer Sainul Akhmadov, leading him through a personal journey of redemption and determination.”

Daveed Budget & Recovery

Earlier, it was reported that the budget of film is 5 crore and it was supposedly a successful film. But after official confirmation, the budget of the film has been disclosed as 9 crore. In 24 days, the film has earned 5.22 crore at the box office. Clearly, it has recovered only 58% of its entire budget!

Antony Varghese’s Last Film

The actor was last seen in Kondal, which was released in the theaters in 2024. The film was mounted on a budget of 6 crore and it recovered only 49% of its budget against a collection of only 2.95 crore incurring a loss of almost 50%.

Daveed Box Office Loss

Daveed made a loss of 3.78 crore while his last film Kondal made a loss of 3.05 crore at the box office. However, Kondal made more losses at the box office than Daveed, which incurred a loss of 42%. However, the film was considered successful since its earlier reported budget of 5 crore, but after Kerala’s theater association disclosed the official budget as 9 crore, things went totally opposite for the film!

Malayalam box office in February 2025 has witnessed some of the biggest disasters with 11 huge flops and only one great success in Officer On Duty starring Kunchacko Boban!

