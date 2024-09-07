Raj B. Shetty debuted in Malayalam as the antagonist in Mammootty’s Turbo. Joining him is Antony Varghese, popularly known as Pepe, from films like RDX and Angamaly Diaries.

Kondal is set to be a crime-action thriller, positioning itself in direct competition with Ajayante Randam Moshanam, another action-packed crime drama starring Tovino Thomas. Adding to the excitement, Ajayante Randam Moshanam will be released in both 2D and 3D formats, which may leave audiences in a dilemma over which film to choose.

Plot

Set in a seaside town, the story follows Manuel, who returns from the Gulf only to lead a directionless life. His situation intensifies when he becomes entangled in a major conflict with a powerful group. A central feature of the film is a specially constructed 100-foot boat built in Kureepuzha, Kollam. Some filming took place at sea, with nearly 70 days dedicated to capturing intense water sequences.

Cast and Crew

The film is directed by Ajith Mampally, who also co-wrote the script alongside Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. The cast includes Antony Varghese, Raj B. Shetty, Usha, Pramod Velliyanad, Jaya Kurup, Sarath Sabha, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Pratibha, Gauthami Nair, Nandu Madhav, Siraj, and Manikanda Rajan. Sam C.S. composed the music, Deepak D. Menon and Jithin Stanislaus handled the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang edited. Sophia Paul produced the film under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters and distributed it worldwide by Phars Film Company.

Release date

The film is set to release on September 13, 2024.

Trailer

The makers of Kondal have yet to release the trailer, but they have unveiled an animated title poster, a song, and a teaser. The teaser opens with someone asking about Manuel’s whereabouts. His mother says Manuel told her he was going out for work. She then reflects on how, when he was in the Gulf, he supported the family financially, but now he’s just a drunk, aimlessly wandering around. The teaser also features glimpses of violence and shots from the ocean.

Title poster:

Teaser:

