Many South Indian actors are often considered for major Bollywood films, but sometimes they turn down roles that later become iconic. One such instance is when actors Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth said no to the lead role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which eventually went to Salman Khan and became a huge success.

Director Kabir Khan had worked on the script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan for several years. The film’s emotional storyline was strong and Kabir Khan was open to casting different actors in the lead role of Pawan. Before approaching Salman Khan, he reached out to South Indian cinema legends Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun to play the role of Pawan, who would star opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, both actors declined the role for reasons that were not made public.

After being turned down by these two actors, Kabir Khan then approached Salman Khan. Salman read the script, liked it, and agreed to take on the project. This decision led to one of Salman Khan’s most memorable roles. Bajrangi Bhaijaan became a blockbuster hit winning numerous awards and making a significant impact at the box office. Salman’s portrayal of the simple, humble character touched the hearts of fans and critics alike, making the film a cult classic.

In an interview with Udayavani Bajrangi Bhaijaan producer Rockline Venkatesh revealed that Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were both approached for the lead role before Salman Khan. He explained, “The script for Bajrangi Bhaijaan had been ready for 4-5 years. We offered the role to Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun, but they turned it down for various reasons. Finally Kabir Khan narrated the story to Salman Khan, and he was happy to be part of the project.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is now gearing up for his highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2: The Rise. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has projects like Vettaiyan and Coolie lined up for release.

Looking back, Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun’s decision to pass on Bajrangi Bhaijaan might seem surprising, but sometimes actors turn down roles due to scheduling conflicts or personal preferences. However, their refusal paved the way for Salman Khan to deliver one of the most remarkable performances of his career, making Bajrangi Bhaijaan an unforgettable film in Bollywood history.

