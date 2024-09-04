Ajay Devgn and Kabir Khan have entered into a rental agreement! The Maidaan actor has leased a commercial office space he owns in Andheri, Mumbai, to the Chandu Champion director for a staggering monthly rent of Rs. 7 lakh.

According to the real estate website Square Yards, the lease agreement was signed in September 2024. Devgn holds several properties in Mumbai, thanks to the fortune he has accumulated through his long and illustrious film career.

Kabir Khan Rents Ajay Devgn’s Office Space for Rs. 7 Lakh Per Month

The commercial space is in Signature Tower on Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, Andheri. A stamp duty of Rs. 1.12 Lakh was applied to the transaction, with Kabir Khan Entertainment agreeing to pay Rs. 7 Lakh monthly to Ajay Devgn for the 3,455 sq ft property. The space has been leased for 60 months, with an advance security deposit of Rs. 30 lakh.

The office property has several amenities, including three parking spaces. Interestingly, this is not the only estate owned by Ajay Devgn in Signature Tower. The actor and his wife, Kajol, own several spaces in the building developed by Lotus Developers. In April 2023, the actor bought five units in the Andheri West area for Rs 45.09 crore. Earlier in 2021, he purchased a 474.4 sq mt house in Juhu for Rs 47.5 crore.

On the professional front, Devgn will soon be seen in the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s Singham film series. Titled Singham Again, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. The star-studded film will arrive in theaters on Diwali 2024.

Devgn is also headlining three other sequels: De De Pyaar De 2 opposite Rakul Preet Singh, Son of Sardaar 2 along with Mrunal Thakur, and Raid 2 along with Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Kabir Khan has yet to announce his next project officially after the lukewarm response to Kartik Aaryan‘s Chandu Champion.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Do You Know Sonakshi Sinha’s Remuneration Demand For Starring In Salman Khan’s Dabbang?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News