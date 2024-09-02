The GOAT, a Venkat Prabhu directorial, will hit the screens on September 5. Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu announced that Vijay was not the initial choice for this story. The shocking revelation is now going viral on social media. Everyone is curious to know who Venkat’s first choice is.

Speaking in an interview, he revealed that he initially thought of casting Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush in lead roles. The story of GOAT revolves around a former spy, who worked for the Anti-Terrorist Squad, coming back on a mission only to realize that his son is a threat.

Initially, Venkat Prabhu planned to cast Rajini in the older role and Dhanush in the younger role. But eventually, he narrated it to Vijay and made him play the dual role. De-ageing technology is used for Vijay’s younger version of this movie. The trailer got a good response and built hype around the movie.

GOAT features Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Ajmal, and Prabhu Deva in key roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for this movie.

However, if Rajinikanth acted in the film along with his former son-in-law Dhanush, it would have been a great opportunity for the audiences to witness two towering acting personalities in a single film. There have been plans in the past as well to bring the two in a film but somehow things did not work back then. Some day, we can expect the two in a film together. It will be interesting if Dhanush becomes the director of the project.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is busy with his next film Vettaiyan. His last film was Raayan, which he directed as well.

