Committee Kurrollu has garnered accolades from industry legends like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and SS Rajamouli. It is now gearing up for its OTT release.

The Ramoji Group-owned ETV Network has secured the digital rights for Committee Kurrollu, encompassing both OTT and satellite rights. The film is slated to debut on their OTT platform, ETV Win, on September 12, 2024. In addition, the movie will also be broadcast on ETV, though the air date for the television premiere has not yet been confirmed.

Committee Kurrollu is a village drama set in West Godavari that revolves around a tight-knit group of friends. However, their deep connection is strained by a conflict, affecting not just their friendship but also sending ripples through the entire village, all while delivering a powerful social message.

The film is directed by Yadu Vamsi, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Kondalrao Addagalla and Venkat Subash Cheerala. The project is produced by Jayalakshmi Adapaka, Niharika Konidela, and Padmaja Konidela. Music composition is handled by Anudeep Dev, with Edurolu Raju serving as the cinematographer and Anwar Ali as the editor. The cast includes Prasad Behra, Ramana Bhargav, Kota Jayaram, Shyam Kalyan, Kittayya, Sai Kumar, Sri Lakshmi, Sivakumar Matta, Shanmuki Nagumanthri, Manikantha Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Yaswanth Pendyala, Vishika, and others.

The film has garnered a strong IMDb rating of 9.0/10, based on the votes of 2.3K users. Audiences have responded positively overall, with the film receiving widespread acclaim for its storytelling and performances. Additionally, the movie has attracted the admiration of industry heavyweights such as Megastar Chiranjeevi, superstar Mahesh Babu, and renowned director SS Rajamouli, who have all publicly praised the film. Their endorsement has added significant weight to the film’s growing reputation.

