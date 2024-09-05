The anticipation is sky-high, and fans are bombarding theatres to witness their GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay, on the big screens. The Greatest Of All Time is roaring in India and Overseas with tremendous pre-sales and high occupancies. It has only gotten bigger and better with the revelation of 5 cameo appearances in the sci-fi action drama. Scroll below for all the details!

Venkat Prabhu has helmed The Greatest Of All Time. The star cast also includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran. While fans were super excited to witness Thalapathy Vijay in his penultimate film before his political entry, the special appearances have leveled up the excitement.

The Greatest Of All Time Cameos (Spoilers ahead!)

To begin with, India’s favorite legendary cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is seen in a cameo in GOAT. MS Dhoni is reportedly seen stepping inside a cricket stadium for one of his Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches. It is rather impossible to connect the dots and find out how he connects the plot, but we’re excited to find that out in theatres!

The Greatest Of All Time also features Trisha Krishnan in a special song. Ayalaan actor Shivakartikeyan is also seen in a cameo role as a cricketer in the sci-fi action drama.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer has also paid a special tribute to “Captain” Vijayakanth, who passed away in December 2023. The makers have used AI for his special appearance in the film.

In addition to the above, there are also reported references to Ajith Kumar, Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu, and Suriya’s Kanguva.

Are you excited to watch The GOAT?

More about The Greatest Of All Time

Thalapathy Vijay marks his 68th outing in a feature film with GOAT. He will be seen in dual roles in the film, directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is made on a staggering budget of 400 crores, which the CEO of production house, AGS Entertainment has confirmed.

Vijay is reportedly charging 200 crores for his role in the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Double iSmart Is Now On OTT: Here’s Where To Watch This Ram Pothineni’s Action Entertainer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News