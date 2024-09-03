It was not a hidden fact that Suriya’s much-awaited fantasy actioner Kanguva was all set to witness an epic clash with Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan at the box office. The initial release date of the movie was October 10. However, the film’s makers have postponed its release to make way for Vettaiyan. Suirya also confirmed the same at a recent event wherein he said that the decision was made with respect to Rajinikanth’s 50-year legacy. However, the latest buzz is that the new release date of Kanguva is scheduled for November 14. It is not a hidden fact that the much-anticipated films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are all set to release on November 1. Does that mean that the Suriya starrer has also become a key player in competing at the Diwali box office? Let us analyze what might work and go downhill for the Kanguva box office simultaneously.

What Might Work

It cannot be denied that the craze for Kanguva is at its pinnacle. Many Suriya’s fans are upset about waiting longer to experience Kanguva on the big screen. However, given the excitement for the project, Kanguva box office collections might remain undeterred even with the one-month postponement. If nothing more, Suriya’s gesture to push his movie further and show respect for a legendary actor like Rajinikanth is also appreciated by the fans. This only adds to the actor’s star power and humility and might get his fans to flock to the theatre in huge numbers.

What Might Not Work

On the other hand, this might also prove to be a gamble for the Kanguva box office. The Singham and Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise remains adored in many’s hearts and might also emerge triumphant over Suriya’s film. Kanguva might face stiff competition from both films that boast a stellar cast and an elite franchise legacy. Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again also stars a mind-boggling ensemble cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and others. At the same time, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has new exciting additions of Madhuri Dixit and the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan this time. It will be interesting to see whether Kanguva will emerge as a formidable competitor against these two movies.

Kanguva has been directed by Siva. It also stars Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu. The film is mounted at a staggering 300 to 350 crore.

Must Read: Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan vs Suriya’s Kanguva: Will The Box Office Clash Be Averted?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News