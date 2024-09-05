The list of celebrity taxpayers in the financial year 2024 is out, and there’s a massive fluctuation from last year. Virat Kohli, who paid the highest tax in 2023, has slipped to the fifth position. Shah Rukh Khan climbs up the top spot, followed by The GOAT, Thalpathy Vijay. Scroll below for the top 10.

To begin with, it was a tremendous year for Shah Rukh Khan, who made a smashing debut in Bollywood after the Zero debacle in 2018. He delivered his first blockbuster with Siddharth Anand, Pathaan, in January. Jawan and Dunki followed the streak of success. Fans know that the superstar deals in revenue sharing rather than direct remuneration. With tremendous box office collections, one can only imagine the staggering moolah he would have taken home.

Shah Rukh Khan paid the highest tax in FY24

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan was also declared the Indian celebrity with the highest net worth. As per Fortune India, SRK is also the highest tax-paying celebrity, paying a whopping 92 crores in tax in FY24. This is almost 39% higher than Virat Kohli, who has now slipped to the #5 spot after paying 66 crores in taxes.

Thalapathy Vijay follows at #2

At the #2 spot is The GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay, who ended up paying a whopping 80 crores in taxes to the government in this financial year. His film, The Greatest Of All Time, is also expected to become a massive blockbuster worldwide, so it will be exciting to see his position in the next phase.

Take a look at the top 10 highest tax-paying Indian celebrities below:

Shah Rukh Khan: 92 crores Thalapathy Vijay: 80 crores Salman Khan: 75 crores Amitabh Bachchan: 71 crores Virat Kohli: 66 crores Ajay Devgn: 42 crores MS Dhoni: 38 crores Ranbir Kapoor: 36 crores Sachin Tendulkar: 28 crores Hrithik Roshan: 28 crores

Other highest tax-paying celebrities in Top 20

Interestingly, the Top 20 in the list also includes leading Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan (20 crores), Kiara Advani (12 crores), and Katrina Kaif (11 crores).

Several other cricketers have also featured in the list – Hardik Pandya (13 crores) and Rishabh Pant (10 crores).

The Great India Kapil Show host Kapil Sharma is the only Television celebrity on the list, as he paid taxes amounting to 26 crores in FY24.

