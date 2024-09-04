Prabhas delivered a blockbuster success in 2024 with Nag Ashwin’s directorial Kalki 2898 AD. The theatrical run has concluded, but the celebration continues in the digital space. The epic dystopian science-fiction action drama is now ruling the global charts with its Hindi premiere on Netflix. Scroll below for the OTT verdict of week 2.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) was released on Netflix on August 22, 2024. It made a smashing debut on the digital platform, scoring the fifth biggest opening after Fighter, Animal, Crew, and Dunki. It also surpassed Salaar and Guntur Kaaram, with a staggering 4.5 million views in its debut week. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s film was trending globally on the #2 spot.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Verdict (Week 2)

The throne has been conquered as Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) is now trending at the #1 position among non-English films on Netflix’s global chart. Prabhas’ magnum opus has registered 2.6 million views in its Week 2. It has surpassed many other biggies on the list, including Untamed Royals (2.4 million), (Un)lucky Sisters (1.8 million), Nice Girls (1.7 million), and Sheriff: Narko Integriti (1 million).

In its second week, Kalki has clocked a staggering 7.5 million viewing hours, almost 87% higher than Untamed Royals (4 million viewing hours), which ranks #2.

225% higher views than Haseen Dillruba

While Indian 2 and Maharaja have been wiped out of the Top 10, Taapsee Pannu led Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is still giving tough competition to the other contenders. From August 26-September 1, 2024, it landed at the last stop (#10) with around 8 lakh views. When compared, Kalki is enjoying almost 225% higher views for the same period.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Overall OTT Views

So far, Prabhas starrer has registered a total of 7.1 million views on Netflix. Take a look at the week-wise breakup below:

Week 1: 4.5 million

Week 2: 2.6 million

It is now to be seen whether Kalki will maintain strong momentum and hold on to the top spot or witness a fall in the ongoing week.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD is streaming in other languages on Amazon Prime Video.

