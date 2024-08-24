After keeping her love life away from the public eye for years, Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Danish badminton player Mathias Boe in March 2024. While the couple dated each other for over a decade, Taapsee rarely went to watch Mathias’ matches on the court.

The move came as a surprise to many, as Bollywood actresses, like Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty, are often seen supporting their partners in the cricketing world. Taapsee has now revealed why she chose not to attend her husband’s badminton matches, citing that the game becomes too stressful for her to watch.

Taapsee Pannu Says It was Stressful for Her to Watch Mathias Boe’s Badminton Matches

Taapsee recently accompanied Mathias to the Paris Olympics, where the latter served as a coach for the Indian mixed doubles badminton team. The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress revealed that it was the first time that she witnessed a crucial match linked to Mathias live, as she rarely attended his earlier tournaments.

In an interview with ANI, the actress said, “This might be the last Olympics that Mathias is a part of. So that’s why I was also like okay, I never went to see him play because I didn’t want to.”

Taapsee further discussed the reason behind her absence from previous matches of Mathias, stating that she finds badminton very fast-paced, and hence feels stressed to watch her husband play.

“It was very stressful to see him play live. So all the years we were together, I never saw him play live. I went only for 2-3 Super Series tournaments, but not really the major ones because it was very stressful to watch him play,” Taapsee said, adding, “Every point counts, and it was too fast and stressful a game for me to watch. So I thought okay, this is the last time, and this time he’s the coach. He’s not the player, so it’s relatively less stressful. But this last opportunity, I must seize.”

Mathias is an accomplished player who won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and the gold medal at the 2015 European Games. He retired from professional badminton in 2020 and turned coach for the India men’s doubles team, but gave up the position after the 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, Taapsee was recently seen in the films Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

