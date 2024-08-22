Kangana Ranaut was the first Bollywood actress to spark the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Ever since, many, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, have broken their silence on the tag of “no kids.” Taapsee Pannu is weighing in on the discussion between insiders and outsiders and feels the unity between the former gang is better. Scroll below for all the details!

Taapsee is known for her unfiltered nature. She was recently in the news over her tiff with the paparazzi. She lost her calm after the media people yelled and crowded around her. On the other hand, she stated she felt sad for people who didn’t know her husband, Mathias Boe, a Danish badminton player.

In a new interview with ANI, Taapsee Pannu shared she likes how the “so-called nepotism people” know to “stick together, stay together and support each other.” She feels this is something that is missing in outsiders of Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu continued, “We’re so used to struggling, hustling, and racing ahead of each other. We’re respectful towards each other, we’ll message each other when we see each other’s films. But wo ki agar achhi film ho ya buri film ho (whether it’s a good film or a bad film), to stand by this person… wo wali jo vibe hai na (that vibe), that’s more in the industry kids than us outsiders. Sometimes, deep down inside we’ll end up feeling insecure about each other only.”

She said it is something the outsiders should learn from the nepo kids. Taapsee also blamed the competition in Bollywood for creating a wrong mindset in the minds of the people who do not come from a strong filmy background.

Over the years, we have seen many actors like Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon, among others, making it big despite not having any support system in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is currently seen in Khel Khel Mein in theatres and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba on Netflix.

