Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. In 2013, she ventured into Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor, a comedy film directed by David Dhawan that also stars Ali Zafar, Divyenndu, and Siddharth. Since then, the actress has been in many amazing movies of all genres.

On Shikhar Dhawan’s talk show ‘Dhawan Karenge’, Taapsee Pannu talked about her journey in the film industry. The Dunki star said that her inspiration to follow her dreams was actress Preity Zinta. When Taapsee ventured into Bollywood, many thought she resembled the Dil Se actress. Pannu reveals she even put effort to look like Preity.

Taapsee Pannu On Her Resemblance With Preity Zinta

On Dhawan Karenge, Taapsee Pannu shared, “Many thought that I was a new version of Preity Zinta. That was the reason I got offers in Bollywood… She has a very positive energy, and you know it better than me because you must have had interacted with her more. I have only seen her on TV or the big screen.”

Further, the Thappad actress stated, “I think the category of Preity Zinta is someone who can be lively and be with brains. I felt like I had to live up to that reputation for which they brought me into the industry… because of her name. So, I always put in some effort to be like her.”

Taapsee Pannu has been a part of superb moves like Pink, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, Baby, Ghazi, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, etc. The actress was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has three new movies in the line-up. The actress will be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is a sequel to her 2021 Netflix film Haseen Dillruba.

