Kareena & Ayushmann in Meghna Gulzar’s Next, Pawan Kayan’s Ex-Wife Reveals Reason Behind Divorce, Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed's Web Series To Stream In India- Top Trending News

Another day brings a fresh batch of trending news and entertainment updates you might have missed. The entertainment world is abuzz with the latest news, and we’re here to keep you informed. Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-wife Renu Desai reveals the real reason for their divorce, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ayushman Khurana to Star in Meghan Gulzaar’s Next, Kartik Aaryan reacts to Shabana Azmi’s praise for Chandu Champion. And Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed’s Web Series Finds a streaming date. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut gifted a house to her cousin in Chandigarh and more top trending news from Bollywood, South, and OTT.

Here’s your daily dose of top trending news from the entertainment world. The news wrap brings you the best of Bollywood, Hollywood, South, and OTT!

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ayushmann Khuranaa To Star In Meghna Gulzar’s Next?

After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar is already working on her next project. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are set to star together for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime thriller based on the Hyderabad rape case. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the film’s shoot will begin by the end of this year, with casting currently in progress.

Pinkvilla’s report describes the film as hard-hitting, requiring actors of Kareena and Ayushmann’s caliber. Both were reportedly shocked by the case details when they read the script. A source revealed that Meghna Gulzar aims to start filming by late 2024, with a release planned for 2025.

Renu Desai Reveals Shocking Confession About Divorce From Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan’s first wife, Renu Desai, recently discussed their divorce. This bit of information is one of the trending news of the day. The actress, who was married to the current Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh for three years before they split in 2012, has faced continuous scrutiny from fans. Despite Pawan moving on and remarrying twice, some fans still troll Renu, accusing her of leaving him. While she usually ignores such comments, she recently responded firmly to one.

On Instagram, a fan accused Renu of lacking patience during her marriage to Pawan and suggested she misunderstood him. Renu, visibly frustrated, clarified that Pawan ended the marriage and remarried. She urged fans to stop making hurtful comments, as they only added to her distress.

Kartik Aaryan Is Joyous As Shabana Azmi Showers Praise On Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, “Chandu Champion,” hit theaters on June 14 and has been receiving widespread acclaim for his performance. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biographical drama has garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Notably, veteran actress Shabana Azmi also shared her heartfelt compliments, which Kartik described as a ‘medal’ for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On June 17, Shabana Azmi posted a charming picture on Instagram, showing her planting a kiss on Kartik’s cheek. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Kartik reposted the image, expressing his gratitude and excitement by saying, “Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi” (I got my Eidi), along with a smile and red-heart emojis.

Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed’s Reunion Web Series To Stream On Zee 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINDAGI (@zindagiofficial)

In other Trending news, the highly anticipated series “Barzakh,” featuring renowned Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, has announced its streaming date. This six-episode series is produced by Waqas Hassan and Shailja Kejriwal for Zindagi, the Indian subcontinent-focused programming block on ZEE5 Global. It is directed by the acclaimed Asim Abbasi, known for his work on Zindagi’s first Pakistani original “Churails” and the Oscar-nominated film “Cake.”

“Barzakh” reunites Khan and Saeed for the first time since their popular show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai.” The series also stars Salman Shahid, M. Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti.

Kangana Ranaut Gifts A House in Chandigarh to Newly-Married Cousin

After becoming a Member of Parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut has spent more time with her family. Recently, she attended her cousin’s brother Varun Ranaut’s wedding and generously gifted him a house in Chandigarh. Kangana shared multiple screenshots on social media, including Varun’s posts expressing his gratitude.

In another post, Kangana’s younger brother, Akshat Ranaut’s wife, Ritu Ranaut, shared an image of the entrance of the new house and thanked Kangana. The post read, “Thank you so much, didi ji, @kanganaranaut. From you, we learn that we can choose to be kind and generous no matter how many hardships we go through. Thank you (smiling and folded hands emojis). We’re touched beyond words. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives (hearts emojis).”

There were many other exciting updates from the entertainment world, and we promise to bring you the top trending news.

For More Updates, Stay Tuned To Koimoi!

Must Read: Exclusive: As Munjya’s Box Office Collection Crosses 50 Crore, Abhay Verma Reacts To The Success, “Good To Wake Up To A Few Crores Everyday”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News