Today (September 5) is Teacher’s Day, a day to celebrate the contributions of all the teachers in our lives. Bollywood has also not been far behind in having memorable portrayals of teachers onscreen. Let us look at some Bollywood actors who portrayed teachers we wish existed in real life.

Shah Rukh Khan As Kabir Khan (Chak De! India – 2007)

Remember the iconic ‘Sattar Minute’ dialogue, which still resonates with movie enthusiasts? Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Kabir Khan in Chak De! India remains one of his most iconic onscreen roles. He played the coach of Indian cricket, who came back with a mission to wipe off the traitor tag on him and also to train the non-disciplined girls to become able players. From being hated by them, he became their teacher, mentor, and guiding anchor.

Aamir Khan As Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Taare Zameen Par – 2007)

Aamir Khan played Ram Shankar Nikumbh, the art teacher at Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary)’s boarding school. It takes a lot of perseverance, compassion, and patience to teach a dyslexic child or any kid with a learning disability. But Aamir’s character in the movie was shown to master the same beautifully.

Rani Mukerji As Naina Mathur (Hichki – 2018)

Rani Mukerji played Naina Mathur, a woman with Tourette’s Syndrome who dares to enter the teaching profession despite everyone demotivating her. Not only does she become a teacher, but she also takes on the challenge of teaching the most notorious class in the school. However, from being ridiculed due to her disability to becoming the most loved teacher in the school, her journey is truly an emotional one.

Amitabh Bachchan As Debraj Sahai (Black – 2005)

As Debraj Sahai, Amitabh Bachchan played a no-nonsense teacher to a deaf, dumb, and blind girl. He is assigned to teach Michelle (Rani Mukerji) how to express herself and communicate when her parents have almost abandoned her. Even though he sometimes uses strict methods, he ultimately trains Michelle to become a disciplined girl who also ends up graduating.

Sushmita Sen As Chandni (Main Hoon Na – 2004)

All the guys out there might have had a massive crush on that one schoolteacher at some point. Sushmita Sen’s character Chandni was a homage to those teachers who not only bought their A-game when it came to teaching but also had their fashion game on point. Sushmita’s grace, charm, and beauty will remain unforgettable in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor As Rahul Prakash Udyavar (Paathshaala – 2010)

The girls, too, had that one college professor whose class they always looked forward to for obvious reasons. Shahid Kapoor’s Rahul was charming and handsome but also compassionate and empathetic towards his students. His character relentlessly protested against the school’s ethics, succumbing to commercialization and interfering with the education of the students.

We wish all the badass teachers out there a very Happy Teacher’s Day!

