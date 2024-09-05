The wait is over. Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited science-action film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has finally been released into the theatres today (September 5). The movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars the superstar in dual roles. Now, early reviews have been coming in, and fans have given it a huge thumbs up.

Fans Call Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time To Be A ‘Meal For Thalapathy Fans’

No sooner was Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time released in the theatres than fans started flooding X with reactions from the early morning shows. One of the fans stated, “Thalapathy Vijay—One Man Show. He delivered a subtle performance in the older role and rocked the screen with his comedic timing and entertainment in the younger role. A full meal for Thalapathy fans.”

#GOAT Review : MUST WATCH!! Exceeded all the expectations💥🔥 Commercial cinema at its best! Engaging first half Peak second half Banger climax🥵 Intresting cameos Deaging work very good Overall a Thalapathy Vijay show🔥

Rating – 4.7/5#ThalapathyThiruvizha#TheGoAT — Moon Knight (@vijii_22) September 5, 2024

MS Dhoni makes an appearance in Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time

(Spoiler Alert) Some fans also share scenes of cricket legend MS Dhoni’s glimpse from The Greatest Of All Time, and needless to say, there were loud cheers in the theatre during that scene. Another netizen said, “A Good First Half Followed by a Highly Entertaining Second Half with a Terrific Climax Stretch..- ILAYATHALAPATHY – Steals the show with his terrific performance..- #ThalapathyVijay’s Performance showed Superb difference for both the roles..” While a user added, “Declaring that GOAT is the blockbuster of the year.”

Furthermore, a netizen said, “Decent First Half followed by a EXTREMELY SATISFYING BANGER Second Half. COOKED!! Finally a Thalapathy Film had a good story! With very very interesting event points! Nandri na.” Another fan hailed The Greatest Of All Time to have a phenomenal second half. The tweet said, “Surprisingly a super second half. It’s a Thalapathy Vijay show with a lot of twist. 3.5/5.”

A fan added, “#GOAT Review : MUST WATCH!! Exceeded all expectations. Commercial cinema at its best! Engaging first half Peak second half Banger climax Interesting cameos Deaging work very good. Overall a Thalapathy Vijay show. Rating – 4.7/5.”

However, some fans were not that pleased with Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time too. A netizen said, “1st half is a snoozefest. Vijay’s star power can’t save the sluggish plot. Needs a major turnaround in the 2nd half.

#Vijay #TheGreatestOfAllTime #GOAT #TheGOAT.” However, it seems the majority of the fans loved the movie and it will be interesting to see how it manages to impress the fans in the coming days. The movie also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer and Mohan in the lead roles.

