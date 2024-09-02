The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the leading role, is just three days away from hitting the big screen. Fans are very excited, and on the opening day, the film is expected to create some records for Kollywood. Currently, in day 1 advance booking, it is inches away from surpassing Indian 2 and registering the highest pre-sales of 2024. Keep reading to know the detailed box office report!

After keeping it low-key, the makers have now paced up the promotions, and their viral statements related to The GOAT is creating the right buzz before the release. Recently, Archana Kalpathi (CEO of AGS Entertainment) confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay is getting remuneration of a whopping 200 crores for a film, further revealing the budget to be around 400 crores. All such things have generated a noise around the magnum opus.

Coming back to the advance booking update, The Greatest Of All Time is enjoying a superb response from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which have covered the major pre-sales so far. As of 11:20 am, the film has sold tickets worth 9.80 crores gross for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of over 4.65 lakh tickets at the Indian box office.

With 9.80 crores gross already in, The Greatest Of All Time is now just 1.41 crores away from beating Indian 2’s 11.20 crores gross to register the highest opening day pre-sales for a Tamil film in 2024. This number is expected to be surpassed in the next 2-3 hours.

In terms of cities, Bengaluru is leading by a big margin, followed by Chennai. The sum of these cities alone goes over 4.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). With three days still to go, The GOAT is expected to hit the 20 crore mark in day 1 pre-sales.

The Greatest Of All Time releases on September 5. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

