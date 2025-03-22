Malayalam Box Office has already incurred huge losses. As per a recent report, 17 Malayalam films were released in February 2025. Out of these 17 films, only six managed to cross the success line. In fact, after the confirmation of budgets of these films, many of them have incurred lesser loss than expected and reported! Painkili is one of those films.

The romantic comedy arrived at the box office on February 14 and clashed with Daveed and Bromance! Helmed by Sreejith Babu, it has been rated 6 on IMDb. Starring Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, and Roshan, the official synopsis of this rom-com produced by Fahadh Faasil says, “The tale of Suku, who fakes insanity to escape the law. While faking insanity, he falls in love.”

Painkili Budget & Recovery

Earlier, it was reported that the budget of film is 10 crore. But after official confirmation, it is clear that Painkili has been mounted on a budget of 5 crore. In 36 days, the film has earned 3.57 crore at the box office. Clearly, it has recovered only 71.4% of its entire budget!

Sajin Gopu’s Box Office

Interestingly, Sajin Gopu has incurred losses with his latest release, but his last Ponman, in which he plays the supporting lead, is the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025! It is a super hit at the box office.

Painkili Box Office Loss

Sajin Gopu’s film lost 1.43 crore at the box office, incurring a loss of 28.6%. However, this is much less than some of the biggest disasters that were released this month! While Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal incurred a loss of 93%, Lovedale was a film that earned only Rs 10,000 at the box office against its budget of 1.6 crore.

