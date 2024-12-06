There’s no denying that Fahadh Faasil is one of the most sought-after and bankable stars in Mollywood. The actor had already established his versatility and phenomenal acting chops with movies like Bangalore Days, Thondimuthalum Driksaksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, Trance, Joji, Malik, Artist, Amen, Maheshinte Prathikaaram and many more. However, his stronghold and bankability increased tenfold when he became a part of projects like Aavesham, the Pushpa franchise, Vettaiyan, and Bougainvillea. Here’s taking a look at his net worth and some assets.

Fahadh Faasil’s Remuneration For The Recent Films

Over the years, Fahadh Faasil’s remuneration has also witnessed a stark increase with the success and acclaim of his movies. According to a news report in Lifestyle Asia, the actor was paid around 3.5 crore for Pushpa: The Rise. However, as per Filmibeat, Faasil’s salary for Pushpa: The Rule saw an increase of almost 3.78%, wherein he was paid 8 crores. It was reported that the actor was charging 12 lakhs for each day’s shoot for the Pushpa sequel. His movie Aavesham grossed more than 150 crores, catapulting his bankability to new heights and becoming the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. Since the movie was his home production, he charged 2 crores for the same and enjoyed the profits. While he took home 4 crores for Vikram, he received around 5 crores for both Bougainvillea and Vettaiyan.

Fahadh Faasil’s Luxury Cars

According to Lifestyle Asia, Fahadh Faasil enjoys a swanky car collection. He owns a Porsche 911 Carrera S worth 1.84 crore. He spent around 2.64 crores to get the car customized. He owns a Range Rover Vogue worth 2.35 crores and a Mercedes Ben E worth 70 lakhs.

Fahadh Faasil’s Lavish Kochi Home

In 2019, the Varathan actor purchased a beautiful house in Kochi. While the exact price of the house is unknown, the lavish space was designed by actor Dulquer Salmaan’s wife, Amal Sufiya. He also owns other properties apart from this. He founded his production house, Fahadh Faasil And Friends, in 2014, which he co-owns with his wife Nazriya Nazim. He produced the film Iyobinte Pushtakam, which turned out to be a stellar hit.

Fahadh Faasil’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Fahadh Faasil’s net worth is reportedly around 50 crores. The Lifestyle Asia report further suggests that his income comes from his movies wherein he charges between 3.5 to 8 crores. Furthermore, he also enjoys profits from his production house. On the work front, the actor will reportedly collaborate with Imtiaz Ali for a movie opposite Tripti Dimri.

