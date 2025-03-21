Thanks to Marco, Haneef Adeni has become a well-known name, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next project. Now, the production houses backing his upcoming film have been confirmed. The movie will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, led by Dil Raju, and Guru Films, owned by Sunitha Tati.

Sri Venkateswara Creations is a major production house in Tollywood, known for backing films like Sankrathiki Vasthunam, Arya, Game Changer, and more. As of now, no further details about the project have been revealed, not even the language in which it will be made. However, given Haneef Adeni’s track record, it is likely to be an action drama.

About Haneef Adeni and his past projects

Marco arrived with massive pre-release hype from the general audience, though trade experts were skeptical about its commercial viability. However, the film ultimately lived up to expectations, proving to be a success.

Marco marked the fourth directorial venture for Haneef Adeni. His debut film, The Great Father (2017), starring Mammootty, was a major hit. He followed it up with Mikhael (2019), featuring Nivin Pauly as the protagonist and Unni Mukundan as the antagonist. Interestingly, the characters in Marco were adapted from Mikhael, a film that was widely criticized, labeled a flop, and frequently trolled.

Then came the biggest setback of Adeni’s career, Ramachandra Boss & Co (2023), also starring Nivin Pauly, which failed so badly that it still hasn’t found an OTT release. However, he bounced back with Marco, which became a massive success despite stirring controversy for its intense violence.

Adeni is known for his signature style of stylized action sequences, but Marco sparked widespread criticism, with many blaming its violent depictions for influencing real-world incidents. With his next film on the horizon, will the director stick to his trademark style, or will he be forced to rethink his approach?

