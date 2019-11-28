After Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Is All Excited To Debut At Prestigious Le Bal Des Debutante In Paris!

Ananya Panday who debuted with Student Of The Year debuted at Le Bak Des Debutante Paris in 2017. Le Bal Des Debutante is an annual fashion event that takes place at Shangri-La-Paris and boys and girls aged between 16-22 make an appearance on the same. This year daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is invited at Le Bal.

She has already left for Paris with her mum and dad. Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture with Shanaya on Instagram and wrote, “My debutant #LeBal ❤️”. The picture looks beautiful and is taken in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris. In one picture Shanaya is posing alone and in the other, she is posing with her dad, Sanjay.

Shanaya is seen wearing maroon leather shorts with woolens. She has paired it with a long coat that has check print over it and donned it with open hair. She looks like a breath of fresh air in the pictures.

In 2017 Ananya Panday debuted at Le Bal and ever since that her life completely changed. Here are some pictures from Ananya’s Le Bal 2017.





Shanaya was recently assisting cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in Lucknow. Going by the reports, Shanaya is also interested in acting and will soon be making her debut in Bollywood. We can’t wait for more pictures to come in from Le Bal 2019!

