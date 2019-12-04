Salman Khan To Reunite With Katrina Kaif! Are You In For A HUGE Surprise?

Jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been one of the most adored ones in Bollywood. They both are coming together once again, for a very special reason. They were last seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat for which both of them got critical applause.

Both are set to make an appearance at the opening ceremony of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). There’s a great reason behind organising this tournament. It’s the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is also known as the Father of the Bengal nation.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reaching in Dhaka on the 8th of December i.e. this Sunday. Sheikh Sohel, the interim chairman of the BPL Governing Council, confirmed the news by sharing some interesting insights with Crictracker.

The report says, “We have confirmed the availability of both Salman and Katrina for the opening ceremony. From Bangladesh, we will have a famous singer Mamtaz. There are a few other international names on the list, and we are in discussion. We will share the names once confirmed,” Sohel was quoted as saying in Dhaka Tribune. The ceremony will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

This ain’t it, BPL organizers are also trying to rope in Indian singers Arijit Singh & Neha Kakkar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!