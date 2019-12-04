Superstar Rajinikanth Enjoys Pre-Birthday Celebrations In A Traditional Avatar; Pictures Go VIRAL!

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s birthday is no less than a festival for the actor’s fans. It was yesterday when the pictures of the Darbar star’s pre-birthday celebration with family went viral all over the internet, all thanks to Thalaivar’s fans.

The actor who will be turning 69 on 12th December celebrated his birthday in advance. As per his star sign, which is followed by South Indians, the actor’s birthday was on Monday, and thus on the auspicious occasion, the superstar had a small celebration in the traditional way along with his family with a pooja at his residence.

The adorable pictures of the star actor and his wife Latha in traditional attire from the pooja ceremony have been going viral all over the internet since yesterday.

On the film front, Rajinikanth who was last seen on big screens in Karthik Subbaraj’s action drama Petta early this year, is all busy these days with his upcoming release Darbar.

Cine goers will get to see Rajinikanth as a cop after a long gap of 27 years. The megastar last donned the role of a cop in his 1992 release Pandiyan.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time where the director-actor duo of AR Murugadoss and Rajinikanth has teamed up for a project.

The Rajinikanth starrer has Nayanthara as the film’s leading lady along with Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

The songs of Darbar are being composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Darbar is been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions.

The Rajinikanth starrer will hit big screens on 9th January in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

