Good Newwz: Inspiration Behind Akshay Kumar’s Naagin Moves In Sauda Khara Khara Was A ‘Drunk Baraati’ From VIRAL Video

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is making all the right kind of noises. The makers of the film have been keeping the fans engaged with its energetic, peppy songs and the latest release Suada Khara Khara has become a favourite amongst the audience in just a day.

But more than Akshay, DIljit and Kiara’s camaraderie, Khiladi’s naagin dance has become the talk of the town. In the song Sauda Khara Khara, we got to see Akshay doing the naagin dance with a twist and it left everyone laughing in splits. Akshay sits on a horse and moves weirdly in right and left direction as he does the step.

Well, you would be surprised to know that the step was an addition that Akshay did himself. The crazy naagin step was never a part of the choreography and Akshay suggested to add it to make the song even more quirky than it already was. And guess what, he got the inspiration from a viral video that showed a dunk person dancing like this.

During a media interaction, Akshay revealed that in the video, a man performed the Naagin dance in the groom’s wedding procession. The only difference here was that Akshay was very sober when he did the steps in the song. The actor further revealed that a person was holding him from below so that he did not fall while doing the step.

Indian Marriages without Nagin Dance is boring. But this is extravaganza. 🐍 pic.twitter.com/J6jqNT6iTM — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 11, 2019

He added, “Not once did I fall from the horse while doing it but I will tell people to first practice it on a chair or stool, otherwise it will be very bad if they fall from a horse.”

Talking about the song Sauda Khara Khara, it is crooned by Sukhbir, Dhvani Bhanushali and Diljit. Sukhbir is seen shaking leg with Diljit, Kiara and Akshay as well. Sauda Khara Khara is a recreated song of Sukhbir which starred Bipasha Basu.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

