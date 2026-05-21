Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla is chasing the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. It is among Akshay Kumar’s good performances at the post-COVID box office. It also aims to surpass the global lifetime of Mission Mangal. Scroll below for the day 34 report!

Bhooth Bangla India Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla accumulated 80 lakh net on day 34. It remained on better lines than the 70 lakh collected on the fifth Monday. There’s strict competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Dhurandhar 2, Raja Shivaji, among other releases. But so far, the run has been steady, considering it has been in theatres for over a month.

The total earnings in India have reached 187.71 crore net. Bhooth Bangla is the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It may miss the 200 crore club by a few crores, as the screen count will reduce due to the arrival of Chand Mera Dil tomorrow, i.e, May 22. All said and done, Akshay Kumar has delivered a success after a long while, which deserves to be celebrated!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Day 29 – 75 lakh

Day 30 – 1.40 crore

Day 31 – 1.90 crore

Day 32 – 70 lakh

Day 33 – 90 lakh

Day 34 – 80 lakh

Total: 187.71 crore

Battle against Mission Mangal is on!

At the overseas box office, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 57.55 crore gross. This takes its worldwide total to 279.04 crore gross. The horror-comedy now needs only 8.13 crore more in the kitty to emerge as Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film globally, by surpassing Mission Mangal.

But the real question is whether Bhooth Bangla can enter the 300 crore club and emerge as Akshay’s second film to attain the feat in the post-pandemic era. All eyes are on the sixth weekend growth!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi – 291.14 crore Bhooth Bangla – 279.04 crore (34 days) OMG 2 – 220 crore Sky Force – 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Ram Setu – 83.02 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 34 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 187.71 crore

ROI: 67.71 crore

ROI%: 56.42%

India gross: 221.49 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 279.04 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 20: 100 Crore Club Loading, Inches Away From Riteish Deshmukh’s 6th Highest-Grosser!

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