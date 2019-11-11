Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer: Jisshu Sengupta Joins The Cast To Play Vidya Balan’s Husband

The Shakuntala Devi biopic has been creating headlines with the various updates for quite some time now. The most recent one being that Actor Jisshu Sengupta, popular in Bengali filmdom, will be seen as actress Vidya Balan’s husband in the film “Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer“.

“I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer‘ and to play the role of Paritosh Banerjee. We have started shooting my parts for the film and I have already shot some lovely scenes,” Jisshu said.

“Shakuntala Devi” will be their second film together. They had first teamed up for the NTR biopic.

“Working with Vidya is always so much fun. Onset, there isn’t a single dull moment when she is around, we’re always laughing and joking. Working with (director) Anu Menon has been great too! She is meticulous, knows exactly what she wants and is extremely patient. It’s a great team to work with,” he said.

Based on the life of the mathematics genius, or ‘human computer’, as she was famously called, Shakuntala Devi is being shot in Mumbai.

Director Anu Menon said: “In Jisshu, we found our perfect Paritosh Banerjee – a rare mix of poise and intensity! Vidya and he make a wonderful pair – bursting into loud laughter every few seconds (off-screen) – their chemistry is to watch out for.”

The film, which also stars Amit Sadh and Sanya Malhotra, will release in the summer of 2020.

It is being produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

