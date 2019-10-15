Shakuntala Devi Motion Poster: Vidya Balan Celebrates World Mathematics Day In Quirky Style

Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Seeing her on the big screen is always a treat and her role in her next film titled Shakuntala Devi looks equally promising. The team has been teasing the fans with several posters and yet again on World Mathematics Day, they have dropped a really quirky poster.

Vidya Balan took to her Twitter account and shared the new motion poster with her fans. She captioned her post as, “She changed the way the world perceived numbers! Celebrating the math genius, #ShakuntalaDevi on #WorldMathematicsDay.” The poster shows Vidya balancing the mathematical operation on her finger.

Earlier, the director of the film, Anu Menon had revealed, “I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and truly felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically.”

“From Vidya Balan to the rest of the cast and crew, and my producers – Vikram and Sony Pictures Networks Productions, I am so glad that all the elements have come together for us to put our best foot forward. I’m delighted that everyone will finally get to witness it on the big screen,” said the director.

For the uninitiated, Shakuntala Devi brings to life the legendary and inspirational story of Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as ‘The Human-Computer’.The film is backed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. Sanya Malhotra will essay the role of Vidya Balan’s daughter in the film.

The film will hit theatres in the summer of 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!