Shweta Tripathi On The Failure Of Gone Kesh: “Would Have Done Well If It Had Producers Like Bala & Ujda Chaman”

Despite being a part of Disney’s popular sitcom, Kya Mast Hai Life, Shweta Tripathi became a popular face only after the success of Masaan, which also gave Vicky Kaushal overnight stardom. While Bala and Ujda Chaman have been making headlines for highlighting the issue of premature balding, Shweta Tripathi’s, Gone Kesh, which revolved around the life of a teenage girl who is diagnosed with alopecia, a condition where she starts losing hair rapidly went without a trace.

Speaking about the failure of Gone Kesh, Shweta said, “I did feel bad when Gone Kesh had released because it was a small film, we didn’t have that much P&A, but you still hope people will at least come to watch it. Whether you like it or don’t, I am totally ok with that. I was heartbroken as I expected more from the audience.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Mirzapur actress further said, “I was hoping against hope, that just because we didn’t have the money to put up our posters everywhere, people would share the trailer. The audience has a huge responsibility. If there’s no money, how am I supposed to reach out to you?”

Shweta concluded saying, “I felt bad that time during the release not anymore because I know how it works. You can’t be delusional that I did that film and nobody spoke about it. Look at the producers of these two films. That traction will be there. If Gone Kesh had either of these producers, things would be very different, there would’ve been noise as well. You can’t do a lot in a limited budget.”

Written and directed by debutante Qasim Khallow, Gone Kesh released on the 29th March 2019.

