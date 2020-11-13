The trailer of the Korean zombie thriller, Peninsula, is custom-made for the Indian market. It comes with a touch of music from the 2013 Anurag Kashyap film, Ugly.

Peninsula is a sequel to the 2016 hit, Train To Busan and, directed by Yeon Sung-ho, the film’s trailer is packed with action, zombies, car chase sequences and a group of people determined to overcome the outbreak. The Indian market trailer has been cut with music from Ugly.

Talking about his film’s music being used for the India market trailer of Peninsula, Anurag said: “I am a big admirer of Yeon Sung-ho and his work. I had the good fortune of meeting him at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. I am extremely happy and excited about my film ‘Ugly’ music being used for his movie trailer in India. The music of ‘Ugly’ fits the trailer so well.”

An official Cannes Film Festival 2020 Selection, the film was set to make its world premiere at the festival. The film stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung- hyun.

The sequel is set four years after the virus outbreak in Korea as shown in Train To Busan, and follows a former soldier who is sent along with his team to retrieve a truck full of money from the wastelands of the Korean peninsula, which is now inhabited by zombies.

The film is being released in India by Zee Studios and Kross Pictures on November 27.

“With this being one of the first International films to release post lockdown, we feel great for providing audiences with incredible big-screen experiences like this zombie thriller,” said Shariq Patel from Zee Studios.

