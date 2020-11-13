The year of 2020 has been a nightmare due to COVID- 19 pandemic but finally, Diwali is here to bring a sigh of relief. The festival of lights has brought a much-needed brightness to our life and we hope the year wraps up on a good note. Coming to our forte i.e. Bollywood, the festival has always been synonymous to big releases and huge cash flow at the box office.

Most of the box office enthusiasts would be aware of how Shah Rukh Khan had been successful with his Diwali releases. In fact, for most, Diwali is equivalent to SRK’s magic and vice versa. But over the last few years, the scene has been totally changed and we have much more things to talk about. So without wasting more time, let’s take a look at some interesting Diwali box office facts of the current decade (2011-2020).

100 Crore Grossers

Diwali period between 2011 to 2020 has witnessed as many as 11 films crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office. The list comprises of Ra. One (118 crores), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (120.65 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Krrish 3 (240.50 crores), Happy New Year (205 crores), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Shivaay (100.35 crores), Golmaal Again (205.70 crores), Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores) and Housefull 4 (206 crores).

200 Crore Grossers

Not just 100 crore films but Diwali has gifted box office with 200 crore biggies too. There are 5 films that have crossed the double century mark. The list includes- Krrish 3 (240.50 crores), Happy New Year (205 crores), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores), Golmaal Again (205.70 crores) and Housefull 4 (206 crores).

Number Of Flops

From 2011 to 2020, 14 films have released during Diwali (excluding Laxmii’s OTT release). Out of them, only 3 have flopped at the box office. The list includes Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China (11 crores) and Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh (23.14 crores).

Highest Openers

Out of the top three highest openers of Bollywood, two are Diwali releases- Thugs Of Hindostan (50.75 crores) and Happy New Year (44.97 crores). The list is topped by Hrithik Roshan-Akshay Kumar’s War (53.35 crores), which is a Gandhi Jayanti release.

Actors With Most Diwali Successes

This list has a tie between Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, as both have 3 successful films each. SRK has Ra. One, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Happy New Year. Ajay has Son Of Sardaar, Shivaay and Golmaal Again.

Total Diwali Collection

If we make a total of 14 Diwali releases of the decade, the figure goes up to 1862 crores (inclusive of Secret Superstar’s 62 crores which have not been mentioned in any of the above lists). And that’s really huge!

So these were some of the box office facts of Diwali releases between 2011 to 2020. Hope you liked it!

