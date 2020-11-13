Sushant Singh Rajput gave his fans and loved one a major shock of their life as he died in June this year. After his death, actresses like Rhea Chakraborty, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt from the industry were bashed very grossly by social media users.

It has been 5 months since the untimely demise of Sushant but people still keep on blaming other Bollywood stars for his death. Sonam Kapoor is one such actress who has been continuously targetted by people in the past few months.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan India, Sonam Kapoor opened up about the same and said, “I wasn’t in the line of fire but it has been traumatising to see what my colleagues have been through, and the witch-hunt that has taken place. I feel scared…women are such soft targets. Nobody has ever spoken about a man in the way women are being spoken about right now It’s almost like we have gone back several decades…where, if you are a woman in the film or fashion industry, you are not thought of as an artist or a creative person. Instead, your moral character is questioned.”

She also talked about how women in the industry are made to appear like conniving witches. “We are artists. What is the difference between us and a male actor or director? They are made into ‘heroes’ and women are made into conniving witches! It makes me nauseous and sick. And it’s even stranger that some women are pushing this narrative forward… There is a lot of unlearning that needs to happen.” she added.

Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Before her debut as an actress, she worked for SLB as his assistant director. As Saawariya completed 13 years recently, Sonam shared her feelings.

Sonam Kapoor to Instagram and wrote, “13 years ago I debuted with ‘Saawariya‘. Each and every moment in this industry has been a blessing. The good bad and ugly has all been intensely cinematic. Thank you India and thank you for each and every filmmaker who believed in me. I’ve been blessed to have worked with the best who’ve pushed me to give my best,”

She also posted a picture of her with Ranbir, from her first photo shoot ever.

