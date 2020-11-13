All Bhai fans we have exciting news for you soon. As per the latest post by fashion designer Ashley Lobo, Salman Khan is all set to bring something new to his fans and followers soon. So what is it? Well, read on to know as much as could get out hands-on.

Advertisement

Ashley Lobo took to social media and shared an image of Salman Khan. In the pic, the Dabangg actor is seen with his back to the camera while donning a blue t-shirt and dark sunglasses while in the midst of nature.

Advertisement

The fashion designer captioned the image, “He is back with some thing new , wait and watch , @beingsalmankhan #style #fashion # winter is #coming”

So what’s in store? Well, it looks like we will have to wait for an official announcement of the same either from Salman Khan or Ashley Lobo.

On the work front, Salman Khan has an array of upcoming films, including Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which was initially set to release on EID 2020, has now been pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the film’s director opened up about Salman’s role in the film. He said, “It had to be a different cop from the one that Salman Sir plays in Dabangg. Otherwise, Radhe would look like just an extension of Dabangg. We’ve made sure this cop is different, more serious.”

While speculation is rift that Salman Khan’s character in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a homage to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Zanjeer, the filmmakers said there are similarities between the two. Prabhudeva mentioned, “Not in any direct way. But yes, both Inspector Vijay and Inspector no-nonsense. They take their duty very seriously, and they don’t spare criminals.”

According to recent reports, Salman Khan returned to the sets of Radhe on October 2 to complete the remaining shoot of the film. The actor will reportedly begin shooting Antim from November 16. In this film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Salman will be playing the role of a cop alongside his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, who plays a gangster.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gauri Khan & Suhana Khan’s Birthday Wish For Aryan Khan Is Every Mother & Sister!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube