Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan on Thursday wished her son Aryan, who has turned 23. Earlier in the day, Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan also had a wish for him.

Gauri posted a picture of her three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam posing for the camera.

“Birthday Boy,” Gauri Khan wrote.

Suhana Khan earlier shared a special birthday message for her elder brother. She posted a throwback picture on Instagram Story from Shah Rukh’s recent birthday party in Dubai. The siblings are seen posing with the Burj Khalifa in the backdrop.

For caption, Suhana wrote: “Happy birthday to my bestie.. jk eww xxx @_aryan_“

Suhana Khan is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

The 20-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan’s second child, after their son Aryan Khan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

Meanwhile recently, Suhana Khan posted an image on Instagram Stories on Tuesday where she strikes a pose with her father Shah Rukh Khan and brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, and social media is loving it.

In the picture, seemingly taken at Shah Rukh’s birthday celebration on Monday, Suhana is seen standing in between of Aryan and Shah Rukh while the superstar holds AbRam. The Burj Khalifa can be seen in the backdrop.

On Aryan’s face, Suhana has keyed in this message: “He wont let me post this pic but I want to so I’m gonna do this @_aryan_”

