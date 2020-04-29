WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Hit A Girl For Calling His Dad ‘Fat, A**hole’; Actor Had THIS Reaction

Shah Rukh Khan’s chiseled body and six pack abs in his 2007 hit film Om Shanti Om left everyone impressed. Especially his appearance in the song Dard-E-Disco made everyone go crazy for him and soon it became a trend in Bollywood. However, little did we know the reason behind SRK’s makeover.

Well, during an appearance on Karan Johar’s famous chat show, Koffee With Karan, King Khan revealed that one of the reasons he got the abs was because of his son Aryan Khan. On the show, Karan Johar asked the superstar, “What made you make this change?”

Replying to this, SRK revealed how Aryan Khan (nine years old at the time) was upset that his father was fat. He also revealed that his son got in a fight with a girl about the same.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me an ‘a**hole’. He didn’t react. Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn’t react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, ‘Your father is fat,’ he kicked her.”

Shah Rukh also added that he got angry with Aryan after which his son said that it wasn’t the girl’s fault, it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s. “Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn’t mind. You look handsome on KBC. You’re not an a**hole, I know. You’re a cool guy. But you are fat, papa,” Shah Rukh quoted his son on the show.

Often celebs are seen telling many lesser known stories and confessions of Koffee With Karan, and this was really an interesting reason for SRK to build his body.

